Fort Worth Red Steagall Cowboy Gathering kicks off at Fort Worth Stockyards

Chuck wagons arrived Friday afternoon for the Red Steagall Cowboy Gathering in the Fort Worth Stockyards.

The festival in its 29th year features western swing, cattle dog contests, cook-offs, poetry and many other western style events.

The event continues through Sunday. Find more info at redsteagallcowboygathering.com