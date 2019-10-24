Prayer forum in Fort Worth tonight in the wake of Atatiana Jefferson’s shooting death

A prayer meeting and public forum on justice and Fort Worth police accountability is scheduled Thursday at a Fort Worth church.

The community event is at 6 p.m. Thursday at Baker Chapel AME Church, 1050 E. Humbolt St. Doors will open at 5:15.

The Rev. Dr. Melvin D. Wilson Jr. said the event will not focus on the investigation in the shooting death of Atatiana Jefferson, but where do we go from here. She was fatally shot Oct. 12 by Officer Aaron Dean in her Fort Worth home. Dean resigned from the force and has been charged with murder.

Jefferson’s funeral was Thursday in Dallas.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

“There remains much pain and unrest in our community,” Wilson said in an email to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. He is pastor at Baker Chapel AME Church.

The forum will include Mayor Betsy Price; Tarrant County Commissioner Roy C. Brooks; Fort Worth Council members Kelly Allen Gray and Ann Zadeh; Bob Ray Sanders, co-chair of Fort Worth’s Race & Justice Task Force; and Derrall Hill Jr., a representative for Congressman Marc Veasey.

Baker Chapel AME Church is partnering with Broadway Baptist Church and Tarrant Churches Together to host the event.