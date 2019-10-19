Drug dealer gets 60 years for killing Fort Worth man who used fake cash to buy marijuana

A Dallas man has been sentenced to 60 years in prison for killing a man who used fake money to buy marijuana in a 2018 drug deal.

Kourtney Johnson who told Fort Worth detectives he made the deal over a social app known as “High Five” received the sentence on Thursday on a Tarrant County jury found him guilty of murder.

He believed he was making a deal with a Fort Worth woman.

After the drug deal was made in July 2018 at a Fort Worth motel parking lot, Johnson chased and then fatally shot 18-year-old Jaimone Joubert who had been dressed as a woman.

Johnson, 27, admitted to Fort Worth police that he’d negotiated to sell an ounce of marijuana for $200 to who he believed was a woman, according to an arrest warrant affidavit obtained by the Fort Worth Star-Telegram in 2018.

During the drug buy at the Drummers Inn motel at 7312 Camp Bowie West Blvd. on July 27, 2018, the woman handed him two suspicious $100 bills.

“Johnson said that the money did not feel right,” homicide Detective Matt Barron wrote in the warrant. “He turned the bills over and they had some sort of Chinese symbol on the back.”

Johnson said he chased the woman, who had walked away from the car, but she got away.

Fort Worth police say Johnson fatally shot the buyer who was identified as Jaimone Joubert.

Surveillance video from the complex captured some of the encounter, according to the warrant. The video showed Joubert getting into the passenger seat of a car that had pulled into the parking lot, the car’s interior light coming on, followed by some type of transaction inside the car.

Joubert then got out and walked quickly away, the warrant states.

This report contains information from Star-Telegram archives.