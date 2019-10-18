Fort Worth

A ride with The Blue Angels results in whiplash, blacking out, getting sick and eternal fun

FORT WORTH

Taken individually, whiplash is no fun. The same goes for blacking out. And for throwing up.

Events more frequently associated with being over served, however, can occur when you ride with The Blue Angels; and then whiplash, blacking out and losing your stuff are a wonderful experience.

The Blue Angels will perform at the air show this weekend in the Alliance Air Show. The annual Alliance Air Show is Oct. 19 and 20 at Alliance Airport in north Fort Worth. Admission is free. Parking, however, is not.

Atop the bucket list for about forever was riding with famous United States Navy The Blue Angels air team. Although I had put in for this “media” ride for years, I had never been picked and did not expect it.

This week, I was an 11th hour and 59th minute invitee. After a thrilling trip to the doctor for a physical, I passed.

And I passed out.

Riding with The Blue Angels will always remain one of the great experiences of my life.

I have a new respect for the pilots who fly these planes, and for the F18 plane itself. What these pilots can do, and are used to, is torture to a body.

Nearly breaking the sound barrier is not that hard on the body, but when someone says “Pulling a G,” put a refrigerator on your chest while a car rams into the appliance. That’s Pullin a G, and why I passed out.

I loved all of it, and thanks so much to The Blue Angels who made this possible.

Profile Image of Mac Engel
Mac Engel
Mac Engel is an award-winning columnist who has extensive experience covering Fort Worth-Dallas area sports for 20 years. He has covered high schools, colleges, all four major sports teams as well as Olympic games and the world of entertainment, too. He combines dry wit with first-person reporting to complement a head of hair that is almost unfair.
