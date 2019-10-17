74-year-old woman reports being hit in face with rock on Fort Worth street, police say

A 74-year-old woman was in the hospital Thursday after police say she may have been hit in the face with a rock as she walked along a street.

The woman suffered a broken nose and brain bleed.

Detectives are investigating the incident.

The incident occurred between 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. near James Avenue and Southcrest Drive.

A police call log indicated a relative of the woman said her mother was crossing the street when she was struck in the face. She was found on the street and taken to a local hospital.

Police said the woman also may have fallen, but detectives are investigating the case as an assault.

No one had been arrested as of Thursday evening.