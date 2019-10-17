A new consignment store for luxury clothing and accessories is coming to Fort Worth

People turn to consignment stores to find a great bargain, but not necessarily designer clothing. At the Closet Trading Company, you could find both.

The luxury consignment store based out of Santa Barbara, California is opening a handful of franchise locations in Dallas-Fort Worth next year. The locations in Fort Worth will include stores at Trinity Commons, University Park Village and the Shops at Clearfork. Closet Trading Company is also looking at opening a store in Southlake, in the Central Market plaza.

Closet Trading Company deals in luxury items. This includes clothes and accessories with designer labels like Louis Vuitton, Chanel and others. The company says its mission is to make luxury fashion accessible to everyone. While a classic Hermes silk scarf can run for up to $1,000, you could find that same scarf at a Closet Trading Co. store for 70% off the retail price.

Since it’s a consignment store, people with luxury brands can come in and sell or trade in their items for other items. Johanna Zlenko, the founder and CEO of Closet Trading Company, said it can sometimes be difficult to get people to part with their luxury goods (that often cost them a pretty penny), but those who do often look for a chance to trade in an item they’ve had for a while for a new one.

“It’s already been on Instagram or social media, and sometimes people just want something new,” Zlenko said.

Closet Trading Company also offers its customers a chance to consume high-end fashion and accessories in a more sustainable way. Since it’s a consignment store dealing in used goods, they’re not taking in newly manufactured items, which cuts down on the carbon footprint from shipping. Because of that, Zlenko said each store only produces about 8 ounces of trash per day.

There isn’t a hard or fast timeline for when Closet Trading Company stores will start to open in Fort Worth, but the plan is for stores in the Dallas-Fort Worth region to open by the last quarter of next year.