Fort Worth
Gunman opened fire at former girlfriend’s Fort Worth home, 1 injured, police say
One person was shot early Thursday when a gunman fired into a Fort Worth home after a woman refused to leave with him, police said.
The injured person suffered a gunshot wound near his hip, police said. The victim was taken to a local hospital.
The gunman has not been arrested.
Police responded to the shooting call about 1 a.m. in the 2000 block of Schmidt St.
Officers determined that the shooting occurred because of a domestic dispute.
The gunman was the ex-boyfriend of the woman and he had asked her to leave with him, police said. She refused and he opened fire at the house.
A police call log indicated the person shot was the brother of the woman.
