Alliance Air Show will bring the Blue Angels back to Fort Worth this weekend

Fort Worth’s skies will be busy this weekend as the Blue Angels break the sound barrier and wow audiences at the 26th annual Bell Fort Worth Alliance Air Show.

In addition to the U.S. Navy’s best demonstration pilots, the air show will bring 14 performers including the F-22 Raptor Demo team and the F-16 Viper Demo team to Fort Worth’s Alliance Airport.

The display is presented free with a general admission ticket, but parking and premium seating will cost extra.

The air show starts at 11 a.m. Saturday with a demonstration by Precision Exotics, an exotic car team, and the F-16 Viper Demo team. Demonstrations by the Bell V280, the David Martin and Mike “Spanky” Galloway prop plane duo and the F-22 Raptor Demo team will lead up to the Blue Angel’s performance at noon.

Seven other performances will begin around 1 p.m, followed by a magic wheelchair presentation at 2 p.m. and a concert from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The full list of performers is available on the air show’s website, AllianceAirShow.com.

Anybody arriving after 2 p.m. will be unable to park in the general parking, so be sure to arrive early. Anyone wanting to attend can grab tickets and parking passes, priced between $30 to $50, ahead of time at the air show’s website. General admission is free with a parking pass, but premium seats range from $12 to $115.

The air show also offers packages that include tickets for four people, a premium parking pass, four jumbo hot dogs, four sodas or waters and one event program.

The air show was started in 1993 by the Aviation Heritage Association, then known as the Fort Worth International Air Show. In 2005, the Aviation Heritage Association decided to stop producing the show, leading to the creation of the non-profit Alliance Air Productions.

The show is now presented by Alliance Air Productions under the name Bell Fort Worth Alliance Air Show.