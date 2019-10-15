Outdoor retailer Orvis will open its first store in Fort Worth later this year

SHARE COPY LINK

After years of eyeing Fort Worth as a potential site, the outdoor lifestyle retailer Orvis will open a store in the Chapel Hill Shopping Center.

The store will occupy a 6,318 square-foot space at 4601 W. Freeway, according to a news release by Venture Commercial Real Estate. Orvis will occupy the space that once belonged to Beauty Brands, which closed earlier this year.

This will be the first Orvis location in Fort Worth and the fourth in the DFW area.

“Orvis Retail is excited to be entering Fort Worth later this year,” said Jason Williams, director of real estate for Orvis, in a statement. “Fort Worth is a natural fit for us to expand, as our brand has resonated in Texas for many years.”

Orvis sells mostly outdoors supplies and clothing, with a specialization in fly fishing. The company is headquartered in Vermont with more than 80 stores in the U.S. and the United Kingdom.

Construction is currently underway, and the store will open later this fall.