Goodfellow Fund now accepting applications

The Goodfellow Fund has received more than 2,400 applications from families seeking holiday assistance.

The Star-Telegram’s charity expects to serve 5,000 families with a $50 gift certificate from J.C. Penney



for shoes or clothing for each qualifying child.

“Applications were received at a record pace in early September but the number has slowed quite a bit,” said Richard Greene, executive director of the fund. “Traditionally the limit for the number of families that can be served is reached by the end of October.”

The history of the 107-year old holiday charity and the application can be found at goodfellowfund.org.

The Goodfellow Fund requires that all approved applicants go through a personal interview in which the applicant provides their identification, proof of residence in Tarrant County, income and source of income, a birth certificate or proof of age of each child and documentation that shows the child is enrolled in school.