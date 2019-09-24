Judge sends ex-police chief Joel Fitzgerald back to starting line in quest for old job

Lawyer stops the city from hiring a new Fort Worth police chief The lawyer for fired Fort Worth TX police chief Joel Fitzgerald persuades judge to stop city from hiring a new permanent chief, arguing it would violate city charter and thwart a remedy if his whistleblower lawsuit succeeds. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The lawyer for fired Fort Worth TX police chief Joel Fitzgerald persuades judge to stop city from hiring a new permanent chief, arguing it would violate city charter and thwart a remedy if his whistleblower lawsuit succeeds.

A judge has ruled that fired ex-police chief Joel Fitzgerald cannot sue the city of Fort Worth in order to get his job back.

But he can sue Fort Worth city officials.

“In effect, nothing substantive has changed,” Fitzgerald’s attorney Stephen Kennedy said outside the courtroom after Tuesday’s hearing.

Lawyers will file additional paperwork with the Dallas County court and expect to have another hearing in mid-November when issues surrounding Fitzgerald’s request for reinstatement will be considered, Kennedy said.

“We’re going to have to replay second down, so to speak,” Kennedy said.

The order prohibiting the city from hiring a new police chief will continue to be in force and the judge will consider Fitzgerald’s petition to get his job back in November, Kennedy said.

Fort Worth is pleased with the way the court ruled and looked forward to Fitzgerald naming a city official so the matter can be resolved, an assistant city attorney said.

Kennedy has argued that the city has not made records available that are needed to pursue his court case. Kennedy said it is his understanding that the city will need more than six weeks to gather those records.

Fitzgerald is seeking reinstatement to his former position and claims his firing was in retaliation for conducting an investigation into city corruption.

Fitzgerald is also asking the court for financial relief in the $10 million range, Kennedy said.

Fitzgerald said in a motion filed on Aug. 21 that the city ignored instructions from the court to deliver city officials for questioning and to produce evidence in the case, even though the two parties agreed to exchange evidence.

Fitzgerald alleges that the city has previously destroyed evidence important to his case in the form of instant messages that were transmitted between two employees working in the city’s information technology department.

Fitzgerald filed a whistleblower lawsuit after he was terminated in May. Fitzgerald claims that he was fired because he was conducting an investigation into compliance issues with the city’s crime reporting systems.

The city has maintained that Fitzgerald was fired because of failure to exercise sound judgment and leadership.

Fitzgerald’s lawsuit claims that city officials said all the issues with the audit concerning the city’s crime reporting system had been resolved when the city remained out of compliance. Fitzgerald shared his concerns with the FBI and was fired just an hour before a meeting was scheduled with a federal agent, his lawsuit said.

Fitzgerald was offered the options of accepting a lump sum payment in exchange for his silence and agreeing not to sue the city or be fired and fight with the city in court for years, the lawsuit said.

The lawsuit also alleges that the city did not follow its own charter because it denied Fitzgerald a public hearing prior to his firing being made final. The absence of that public hearing invalidates Fitzgerald’s termination, Kennedy argued in the lawsuit.