Hair color company Madison Reed opens its Fort Worth color bar for women on the go

CEO Amy Errett is proud of the fact that her company sells hair color without harsh chemicals — so proud, in fact that she named the company after her daughter.

Madison Reed started off as an online hair color product company in 2014, and since then has grown into a full-scale coloring empire, with its newest color bar in Fort Worth at 3000 S. Hulen St. Suite 156 (next to Massage Envy) open for business as of Thursday. Errett was there to oversee the opening.

“Our brand is all about empowerment,” Errett said. “It’s about taking control and owning that control.”

The empowerment part is easy to see in the business model. Madison Reed started off as an online business only — the coloring and hair care products were only available via its website, so its customers were in control of their own hair color destinies. But then, in 2017, the company opened its first pop-up color bar in New York, and they saw a huge demand from women who wanted a professional to color their hair.

Now, with the existence of Madison Reed color bars, they offer the option for women who want to color their hair themselves, for women who want a professional to do it, or for the women who want a bit of both.

The company now has nine color bar locations, mostly in California and New York. This year Madison Reed started to move into Texas, with the first bar opening three weeks ago in Plano. The Fort Worth location is the second in the state, and next week Southlake will get one as well.

Errett said DFW is a big market for Madison Reed, because women in the area have been buying its products for years. It also has a high concentration of their target client: women between 30-65 with grays to hide and expendable income.

“The amount of money spent on beauty here is disproportionate to the rest of the country,” Errett said. “We’re thrilled with the three places we are.”

And there could be more to come in the future. In addition to opening the Fort Worth color bar on Thursday, Madison Reed also announced the intention to start franchising color bars.

“Texas is going to be huge for us,” Errett said. “You’re going to be seeing a lot of us here.”