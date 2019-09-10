Developer wants to turn historic fire station in Near Southside into a 5-story hotel

Near Southside brewery has seen neighborhood boom since opening in 2015 Macy Moore, co-owner of HopFusion Ale Works, talks about the changes he's seen in the Near Southside neighborhood of Fort Worth since the brewery opened in 2015. Moore said it’s clear the Near Southside has started booming since they opened. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Macy Moore, co-owner of HopFusion Ale Works, talks about the changes he's seen in the Near Southside neighborhood of Fort Worth since the brewery opened in 2015. Moore said it’s clear the Near Southside has started booming since they opened.

Have you ever wanted to stay overnight in a fire station? Well if all goes to plan, you might be able to.

Dallas-based developer CanTex Capital wants to turn the historic Fire Station No. 5, at the southeast corner of East Tucker Street and Bryan Avenue, into a hotel. The original building will serve as a lobby and the plan is to build a five-story, 150-room hotel and restaurant surrounding the structure. The hotel will be part of the Near Southside district.

Brothers Sam and Romy Cheema are the founders of CanTex Capital and have built several boutique hotels in the past. They said they’ve been wanting to get into the Near Southside neighborhood for years, originally because the city’s largest medical district is underserved when it comes to hotels. But as they started looking into the community, they really fell in love with Near Southside.

“We feel there’s something super unique going on there and we want to be a part of it,” Sam Cheema said.

CanTex Capital still needs to close on the property and go through an extensive approval process with the city’s Historic and Cultural Landmarks Commission as well as the Urban Design Commission, but the project has garnered the support of the Near Southside community groups. If everything goes according to plan, Sam Cheema said construction could start at the end of the first quarter next year.