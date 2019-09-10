When will the iconic Pioneer Tower shine again? More money for rehab requested

This iconic piece of Fort Worth’s skyline will shine again soon Work restoring historic Pioneer Tower at the Will Rogers Memorial Center will begin as soon as the Fort Worth Stock Show ends. The city will spend $3.75M restoring the Cultural District tower before Dickies Arena opens. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Work restoring historic Pioneer Tower at the Will Rogers Memorial Center will begin as soon as the Fort Worth Stock Show ends. The city will spend $3.75M restoring the Cultural District tower before Dickies Arena opens.

Structural issues with the historic Pioneer Tower at the Will Rogers Memorial Center will drive up restoration costs, but Fort Worth officials say the work is vital to protecting the more than 80-year-old landmark.

The Fort Worth City Council is expected to approve more than $980,000 in additional work Tuesday, bringing the cost to more than $4.7 million, but Richard Zavala, interim public events director, said most of the work will be done before a planned lighting ceremony Nov. 6.

It will be the first time in decades the tower has been lit up.

Engineers originally thought a large limestone band about 50 feet up the tower was OK, but earlier this year pieces began to sluff off, Zavala said. Large glass blocks on the lower part of the north side will also be replaced. Those blocks will be shipped from a factory in New Zealand.

Other work includes repairing mortar and improving sealing. The terrazzo style floor will also be restored. Work will also be done on nearby ticket booths.

“It will look fresh and brand new and last us another 50 years,” he said.

Architect Wyatt C. Hedrick designed the buildings at the Will Rogers Center for the Texas Centennial. Pioneer Tower and neighboring Will Rogers Auditorium and Will Rogers Coliseum were constructed in 1936. Though the tower fell out of repair, it was placed on the National Register of Historic Places. In 2016, the buildings were listed with the National Park Service. Towers on Dickies Arena, slated to open this fall, mimic the Pioneer Tower design.

The City Council originally approved a little more than $3.75 million for rehab work in January. A $350,000 portion will aide a public art project that would project images onto the side of the tower.

Besides cleaning up the facade, the rehab work includes replacing old incandescent light bulbs with a LED lighting system that will provide a wide range of colors.

Zavala said the city is working out guidelines for how to light the tower, but ideas include glowing purple during TCU games, patriotic colors on national holidays and themes that represent the Fort Worth Stock Show.

“It’s going to be such an icon for the west side and the Cultural District,” he said.