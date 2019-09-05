Police arrest 3 robbery suspects after SWAT officers shoot tear gas into apartment

Tarrant County’s 10 Most Wanted Criminals, August 28 Have you seen any of these 10 most wanted criminals in Tarrant County? Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Have you seen any of these 10 most wanted criminals in Tarrant County? Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477.

Fort Worth police arrested three aggravated robbery suspects early Thursday after SWAT officers fired tear gas into an apartment the fugitives were holed up in, authorities said.

The three were charged with aggravated robbery, according to Officer Ivan Gomez, a Fort Worth police spokesman. Their arrest warrants apparently stem from a robbery on Aug. 5, Gomez said.

Police were dispatched to an apartment in the 6100 block of Westcreek Drive at midnight Thursday, Gomez said. The standoff between the suspects and police, he said, lasted for a few hours. He couldn’t be more specific.

Detectives learned of the standoff around 3:20 a.m. Thursday, Gomez said. He wasn’t immediately able to provide further details of the standoff, including the identities of the suspects.

Video from KTVT/Channel 11 showed the suspects emerging from a residence with their hands up. Police were dispatched to the Villas del Sol Apartments on Westcreek Drive after receiving a report of a shooting, according to the television station.

The three suspects had barricaded themselves in an apartment and refused to come out when officers arrived on the scene, Channel 11 reported.

The suspects were taken into custody after SWAT deployed tear gas into the apartment they were hiding out in, Gomez said.