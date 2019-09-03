Starting today you can buy spirits from this Fort Worth distillery at your liquor store

Where should you go for a drink in the area? These five places lead Tarrant County in alcohol sales Local neighborhood watering holes definitely don't make the list. Instead, sporting venues - both for playing and watching - bring in the big bucks. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Local neighborhood watering holes definitely don't make the list. Instead, sporting venues - both for playing and watching - bring in the big bucks.

If you’re a fan of the spirits they’re brewing at Blackland Distillery, good news: You’ll soon be able to get them in stores.

The Fort Worth-based distilling company is partnering with Ben E. Keith distribution company to sell Blackland’s vodka, gin, bourbon and rye whiskey in Fort Worth, Dallas, Denton and neighboring cities. You’ll be able to find Blackland brands in liquor stores in the area starting today. Previously, Blackland spirits were only available for sale at the distillery in the Foundry District at 2616 Weisenberger St.

The bottles available are packaged in 750-milliliter bottles. The vodka retails at $25, the gin at $30 and the bourbon and whiskey at $35.

With this partnership, Blackland’s spirits will be the first gin, bourbon and whiskey available in Ben E. Keith’s brand portfolio.

“We are very excited and honored with the opportunity to partner with the Blackland Distillery,” said Flint Prewitt, vice president of sales and operations for Ben E. Keith’s Beverages, in a statement. “The future is bright for Blackland, and we are eager to bring these brands to market in the weeks ahead.”