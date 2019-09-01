Fort Worth inmate with heart problem dies just after being sentenced, authorities say

Tarrant County’s 10 Most Wanted Criminals, August 28 Have you seen any of these 10 most wanted criminals in Tarrant County? Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Have you seen any of these 10 most wanted criminals in Tarrant County? Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477.

A Fort Worth inmate who was sentenced in July to prison died Saturday evening at a Fort Worth hospital, authorities said Sunday.

Jackson Lee Murphy, 56, was pronounced dead at 9:34 p.m. Saturday, according to officials with the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office.

Murphy had been at John Peter Smith Hospital the last four weeks suffering from heart problems, authorities said Sunday. A ruling on his death is pending an autopsy.

Murphy was sentenced to two years in prison on July 15 for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, according to Tarrant County criminal court records.. The offense occurred on Oct. 11, 2018 and the case was investigated by Fort Worth police.

After someone is sentenced in a Texas county, Texas officials have 45 days to transfer an inmate to a prison, said David McClelland, a spokesman with the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office in a Sunday telephone interview with the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

“He(Murphy) was never picked up because he’s been in the hospital,” McClelland said.