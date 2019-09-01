Fort Worth

Fort Worth inmate with heart problem dies just after being sentenced, authorities say

A Fort Worth inmate who was sentenced in July to prison died Saturday evening at a Fort Worth hospital, authorities said Sunday.

Jackson Lee Murphy, 56, was pronounced dead at 9:34 p.m. Saturday, according to officials with the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office.

Murphy had been at John Peter Smith Hospital the last four weeks suffering from heart problems, authorities said Sunday. A ruling on his death is pending an autopsy.

Murphy was sentenced to two years in prison on July 15 for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, according to Tarrant County criminal court records.. The offense occurred on Oct. 11, 2018 and the case was investigated by Fort Worth police.

After someone is sentenced in a Texas county, Texas officials have 45 days to transfer an inmate to a prison, said David McClelland, a spokesman with the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office in a Sunday telephone interview with the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

“He(Murphy) was never picked up because he’s been in the hospital,” McClelland said.

