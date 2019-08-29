After his 2005 slaying, officer’s car became a memorial. Now, it’s back in Fort Worth

Police widow’s perspective Teresa Cruz Nava-Salazar, widow of fallen police officer Henry "Hank" Nava, Jr. talks about about the worries and strains for families of police officers. (Star-Telegram/Rodger Mallison) Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Teresa Cruz Nava-Salazar, widow of fallen police officer Henry "Hank" Nava, Jr. talks about about the worries and strains for families of police officers. (Star-Telegram/Rodger Mallison)

The patrol car used by a Fort Worth officer slain in the line of duty has returned to the city he policed.

Henry Nava and two other officers had gone in November 2005 to a mobile home in the 7000 block of Seth Barwise Street in search of a man who was wanted on a parole violation warrant. Nava was shot by the wanted man and died two days later.

Stephen Heard was found guilty of capital murder in Nava’s killing and sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Nava, who was known as Hank, had been assigned to the northside crime response team.

Bill Read, his patrol captain, ordered that Nava’s patrol car be parked at the corner of Ellis and 25th streets, and mourners left stuffed animals and notes on and around it.

“What emerged was an astounding tribute to Hank’s life, service and sacrifice,” the department wrote in a release.

The department said it did not have a suitable location to display the car and in 2007 loaned it to the American Police Hall of Fame & Museum in Titusville, Florida.

Fort Worth officers went to Florida to retrieve the car, and beginning Friday it will be on display in the Felix Street police and fire administration building lobby.

From 8 to 9 a.m. Friday, the patrol unit will be displayed at 2500 North Houston St., Nava’s old sector. A ceremonial escort to its official unveiling at 505 W. Felix St, the Bob Bolen complex, will follow.