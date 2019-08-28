Ready for a concealed carry fashion show? NRA expo is next weekend in Fort Worth.

In 90 Seconds: Texas Gun Laws Where is open carry allowed? Who can receive a concealed carry handgun permit? How many guns can a person own and do they have to register them? Learn the ins and outs of who can buy guns in Texas, how background checks work and where firearms are Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Where is open carry allowed? Who can receive a concealed carry handgun permit? How many guns can a person own and do they have to register them? Learn the ins and outs of who can buy guns in Texas, how background checks work and where firearms are

Get ready for a fashion show, Fort Worth.

But not the kind you might normally see.

A concealed carry fashion show, featuring a variety of holsters and gun accessories, is scheduled for the National Rifle Association Personal Protection Expo Sept. 6 in Fort Worth.

“The Fashion Show will showcase the Expo’s top concealed carry products and demonstrate the features and benefits to an audience of firearm enthusiasts and industry media,” according to a statement on the NRA Expo’s website.

The expo, scheduled for Sept. 6-8 at the Fort Worth Convention Center, is expected to draw thousands of gun enthusiasts.

Male and female models will be showcased during the fashion show, showing off a variety of clothes, purses, bags and gun holsters designed to keep handguns concealed.

The audience will vote on their top three products at the end of the fashion show.

The show begins at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 6 at the convention center. Tickets are $15 and are available at the NRA Personal Protection Expo website.

“It’s such a great opportunity for a wide audience to understand the safe, reliable solutions our industry offers for those interested in personal protection and the security of one’s family,” said Stefany Reese, a spokeswoman at Springfield Armory, which is helping with the fashion show.

Texas has allowed residents with licenses to carry concealed handguns since 1995.

Open carry has been allowed in Texas since 2016.