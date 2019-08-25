Fort Worth police looking for a child who was inside of a vehicle reported stolen

Tarrant County’s 10 Most Wanted Criminals, July 31 Have you seen any of these 10 most wanted criminals in Tarrant County? Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Have you seen any of these 10 most wanted criminals in Tarrant County? Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477.

Police are looking for a child who was inside a vehicle that was reported stolen.

A man told officers he was babysitting but that he had to drop off a package in the 4900 block of Fair Park Boulevard about 11:45 a.m. Sunday and that an adult who had accompanied him drove away with his vehicle and that the child was inside, according to police.

As the man walked away from the vehicle the other adult inside slid over to the driver’s seat and sped away, police said.

Police said they have located the vehicle and placed the man who drove away with the vehicle in custody, but have not located the child.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

A description of the child has not been released. According the published reports, the child is a 1-year-old.