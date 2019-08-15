Fort Worth Chamber president announces retirement, to step down down by next July

Fort Worth 2019 State of the City address Mayor Betsy Price is very optimistic during her state of the city address at Fort Worth Convention Center in Fort Worth, TX, Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Mayor Betsy Price is very optimistic during her state of the city address at Fort Worth Convention Center in Fort Worth, TX, Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019.

Bill Thornton, the president and CEO of the Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce, has announced his retirement.

According to a statement from the chamber, Thornton has spent 30 years with the chamber and has served as its president and CEO since 2000. He originally joined in 1989 as the director of local business development, then was named vice president of economic development in 1992.

“I’ve been fortunate to have worked with exceptional business and community leaders, as well as an outstanding staff team at the Chamber, past and present,” Thornton said in a release. “With strong community support, the Chamber will continue to meet the evolving needs of this region in order to help Fort Worth address challenges and achieve success for all of our residents.”

Thornton’s last day will be July 7, 2020, but starting in October, Executive Vice President of Economic Development Brandom Gengelbach will start assuming some of Thornton’s responsibilities.

