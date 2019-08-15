Get into the Christmas spirit early: the Goodfellow Fund is looking for volunteers

The Goodfellow Fund provides $50 gift cards to low-income families.

It’s not too early to get into the Christmas spirit.

The Goodfellow Fund, a Star-Telegram charity that has provided Christmas gifts for low-income children since 1912, is looking for volunteers and donations.

The charity needs 120 to 130 volunteers to spend at least four hours a week helping verify details with applicants in five-minute interviews.

Richard Greene, executive director of the Goodfellow Fund, said tolunteers will get all the training they need to help deliver a little Christmas joy to families. Bilingual volunteers are especially needed, Greene said.

“That one thing that makes the Goodfellow Fund unique is that we have personal interviews,” Greene said. “Orientation briefs and trains volunteers in what to look for to confirm, and the interview probably only takes about five minutes.”

The Goodfellow Fund provides $50 gift cards from JC Penney for clothing and shoes.

Anyone interested in volunteering should go to GoodfellowFundFW.com and fill out the volunteer sign up form.

Volunteers will be asked to attend one of four orientations, sheduled for Fort Worth and Arlington.

In Fort Worth, they will be at Catholic Charities, 249 Thornhill Dr., on the following dates:

Sept. 17, noon to 2 p.m.

Oct. 14, 10 a.m. to noon

In Arlington, they will be at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 5819 W Pleasant Road, on the following dates:

Sept. 19, 10 a.m. to noon

Oct. 8, 10 a.m. to noon

The fund hopes to raise $700,000 to $800,000.

To receive the gift cards, families must participate in a five-minute phone interview and provide some documents to show their children meets age and residence requirements.

Greene said most children can be verified through a birth certificate to prove their age and a school report card to show they live in the area.

Visit GoodfellowFundFW.com to donate.