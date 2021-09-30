Fort Worth school district warns students against destructive TikTok trend

This Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020 photo shows the icon for TikTok taken in New York. From the perspective of teens flooding onto TikTok, the Chinese-owned online video app is a major new outlet for self-expression, one proudly home to the silly, the loud and the weird. To others, though, the service is an unnerving black box that could be sharing information with the Chinese government, facilitating espionage, or just promoting videos and songs some parents consider lewd. (AP Photo) AP

The Fort Worth school district warned students Thursday not to participate in “inappropriate, destructive, or dangerous” social media trends that have cropped up in some schools in September.

The “devious licks challenge” has been circulating on TikTok. In the challenge, students record themselves stealing or destroying school property. For example, at one middle school in Denton, students stole soap dispensers from the school’s bathrooms in mid-September, according to the Denton Chronicle.

“We will not tolerate inappropriate behavior toward teachers or fellow students or the destruction of property,” Deputy Superintendent Karen Molinar said in a news release about the trend. “Parents should talk with their children about the possible long-reaching effects of this kind of activity.”

A district spokeswoman said FWISD has not had any serious incidents reported in regards to the trend, but district officials “are choosing to be proactive” so parents can talk to their children about it.

Dallas ISD also sent a letter to parents warning them about the challenge on Tuesday.

Another TikTok challenge is rumored to begin in October in which students record themselves slapping a teacher. On the app itself, there appear to be more videos disparaging the rumored “slap a teacher” trend than anything else.

Regardless, Fort Worth ISD warned students the district “will show zero tolerance for criminal behavior” and asked parents to “be aware and monitor their children’s online activities.”