UT Arlington could get more funding for research after gaining prestigious designation

Students stand outside the SEIR Building, which stands for Science & Engineering Innovation & Research, on the UTA campus in Arlington. UTA received Texas Tier One status, a prestigious designation that opens the university to more funding and resources, the university announced Thursday.

UT Arlington became the first Texas university in three years to receive top state honors for research and academic advances, the university announced Thursday.

UTA was acknowledged as a Texas Tier One university, meaning it has reached or exceeded benchmarks set by the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board for at least two years in a row. Some requirements for Tier One designation include awarding more than 200 doctoral degrees per year, enrolling high-achieving high school graduates and spending more than $45 million in restricted research.

The designation means UTA will have access to the state’s National Research University Fund, which awards dollars toward emerging research universities in Texas. State lawmakers established the fund in 2009 to provide institutions an opportunity to become “national leaders in research output,” according to the university’s press release.

Teik Lim, interim university president, described the designation in a press release as a “game changer” that UTA has worked toward for 12 years.

“This designation is earned through demonstrated commitment to academic and research excellence, and it means that UTA is categorized in Texas as among a small grouping of the state’s highest-quality research universities.”

UTA spent around $125 million on research last year, nearly half of which went toward restricted and federal research.

In addition to Texas Tier One status, UTA holds the highest designation from the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education. The Chronicle of Higher Education’s Almanac ranked UTA the third fastest-growing doctoral public institution. UTA also has more fellows in the National Academy of Investors than any other Texas college or university, with 19 fellows.

UTA is the fourth to receive Tier One recognition, joining Texas Tech, the University of Texas at Dallas and University of Houston.

Gov. Greg Abbott congratulated UTA faculty in a press release Thursday.

“This designation will further bolster our state’s dedication to higher education, economic development, and cutting-edge research, and I congratulate the students, professors, and faculty of UTA for achieving this prestigious milestone,” Abbott wrote.

