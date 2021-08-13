Headed to UT Arlington this fall? You’ll need a COVID test. Here’s what to know.

UT Arlington will require employees and students to get tested for COVID-19 by Sept. 8. jhartley@star-telegram.com

Those headed back to UT Arlington’s campus for the fall must get tested for COVID-19, the university announced Friday.

Students and personnel have until Sept. 8 to submit an antigen or nucleic acid amplification test through a university portal. The university will accept tests from both on- and off-campus locations, but will not reimburse tests conducted at an off-campus testing site. UTA has not yet launched the portal, according to its website.

Tests must be taken less than 72 hours before the portal is made available.

On-campus testing is available at UTA’s Curative Testing Center at 435 Spaniolo Dr. Or in the University Center’s Bluebonnet Ballroom at 300 First St.

Tarrant County reported 956 new COVID-19 cases Friday, and that patients with COVID occupy 19% of hospital beds in the county.

TX Politics newsletter Get government and election news that affects our region, plus a weekly take exclusive to the newsletter. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Walmart will host four vaccination clinics on campus during the beginning of the fall semester, where employees and students can receive both doses of the Pfizer vaccine. The clinic’s next day for walk-ins is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday.