Aledo superintendent, school board named best among west North Texas school districts

The Aledo superintendent and school board were recently named the best among west North Texas school districts. Aledo ISD

The Aledo school board and superintendent have been named the best in the western half of North Texas by the Texas Association of School Boards.

The district’s school board was recently selected as the 2021 winner of the School Board Awards program for Region 11. This comes after Superintendent Susan Bohn was named the superintendent of the year for the region in June.

Education Service Center Region 11 serves 10 counties, including Tarrant, Parker, Denton, Cooke, Johnson and Palo Pinto. The region is made up of nearly 600,000 students and 80,000 employees across public school districts, charter campuses and private schools, according the region’s website.

The school board award is intended to recognize boards that demonstrate dedication to the improvement of educational performance and ethical service to their students, according to the site.

Bohn said the school board honor is well-deserved and that the board is guided by a clear focus for students and the ongoing success of the district.

“They are well-respected among school boards throughout the state and by the community they serve,” she said in a press release. “I am proud to work alongside these amazing public servants.”

Bohn was recognized for demonstrating strong leadership skills, dedication to improve the quality of education in the district, and an ability to build good employee relations among teachers and staff members, according to the region site.

“During such a transformative time for the Aledo ISD, we are incredibly lucky and proud to have Dr. Bohn leading our district,” school board president Hoyt Harris said in a press release. “From managing our rapid growth to her steadfast leadership of our community through the COVID-19 pandemic, she has a student-centered focus that is reflected in our entire staff.”

Bohn and the school board will compete against 19 other boards from across Texas. Finalists for state awards will be announced in August.