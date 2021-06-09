Education

TCU to stop using ‘freshmen’ for first-year students in nod to gender inclusiveness

TCU plans to stop using the term “freshmen” and instead will use “first-year” student in a nod to gender inclusiveness.
TCU plans to stop using the term “freshmen” and instead will use “first-year” student in a nod to gender inclusiveness. Joyce Marshall Star-Telegram file photo

There will be no more freshmen on the TCU campus.

The university announced it will no longer use “freshmen” to describe incoming undergraduate students.

Instead, the school will call them “first-year” students. The term will apply to any student with fewer than 24 credit hours, regardless of how long they have been enrolled.

The change takes effect with the start of the fall semester. The move is a nod to gender inclusiveness.

TCU Chancellor Victor Boschini said the change is a non-story and the campus won’t be enforcing the terms used by its students.

“It’s called America and people are free to use whatever word — and they undoubtedly will,” Boschini said. “I am trying to think of a bigger non-issue to spend my time on. Oh, I can’t.”

TCU’s Vice Chancellor of Student Affairs Kathryn Cavins-Tull told campusreform.org that the move is “a reflection of our university-wide commitment to inclusive excellence.”

TCU’s Data Governance Executive Board approved the change by vote.

“This move brings TCU in line with current higher education industry standards,” a TCU release said.

Other universities have made the change, including the University of North Carolina in 2009 and Yale University in 2017.

Penn State’s Faculty Senate voted in April to stop using freshmen, sophomore, junior and senior “because they follow a traditional male naming convention.”

Penn State plans to replace all pronouns in course materials and descriptions with they/them/theirs and use non-gendered terms like student or staff instead. move away from a “typically male-centered world” and rid the college of materials with a strong, male-centric, binary character, according to CBS News.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Profile Image of Stefan Stevenson
Stefan Stevenson
Stefan Stevenson has been covering sports for the Star-Telegram since 1997. He spent five years covering TCU athletics, which included two BCS bowls, two trips to the college World Series and the move to the Big 12. He has covered the Texas Rangers since 2014 and started reporting on the Dallas Cowboys in 2016.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service