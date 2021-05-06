Fiber cut causes internet outage at Martin High School in Arlington during STAAR exam

The internet was out at Martin High School in Arlington, TX on Thursday due to a fiber cut, a district spokesperson confirmed. It was unclear when it could be restored. The Washington Post

The internet wasn’t working inside of Martin High School in Arlington on Thursday, when students were supposed to be taking STAAR exams, a district spokesperson said.

A fiber cut in the AT&T network caused the outage, according to Anita Foster, the executive director of communications for the Arlington Independent School District. The district hadn’t been provided an ETA on the repair as of Thursday afternoon, Foster said in an email.

Foster didn’t immediately respond to a question about how teachers are getting by at this time.

Online learning has become an increasingly large part of the Arlington ISD curriculum since the coronavirus pandemic shut down schools in spring 2020. For this school year, there has been a learning framework “that prioritizes online lesson design and delivery,” according to the district website.

The virtual learning curriculum, available on the website, states the goal is to combine teacher instruction with “self-guided lessons.”

The final day of online STAAR testing in the subject of English was scheduled for the high school on Thursday, according to the district calendar.