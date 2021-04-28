Birdville school district names new superintendent praised for her leadership

The Birdville school board named Gayle Stinson as the new superintendent for Birdville ISD. Courtesy Birdville school district.

The Birdville school board unanimously voted Tuesday night to name the superintendent of the Lake Dallas schools to lead the district.

Gayle Stinson was chosen as the lone finalist during the specially-called meeting to replace Darrell Brown who is retiring June 30. She will take over on July 1.

“I am just so humbled. We are beyond excited,” Stinson said.

Stinson said Lake Dallas competed against Birdville, so she is familiar with the district.

“I’ve studied you. I got to know the board,” she said.

“I knew immediately that it was going to be a good fit for me,” Stinson said.

During the meeting, trustees said it will be difficult to replace Brown, who was superintendent for 10 years, but praised Stinson for her leadership, experience and her desire to foster teamwork.

Trustee Richard Davis said “We had great candidates, but we looked at the positives for the BISD. It became a natural fit for us real quick,” he said.

School trustee Kelvin Dilks said he was looking for a communicator.

“Who could control the room, who could lift our spirits,” Dilks said.

Brown said he was pleased with the board’s choice of Stinson to lead the district.

“Change is not easy. It’s been an incredible journey,” Brown said. “I’m very much at peace with where we are.”

Birdville covers several communities including Haltom City, North Richland Hills, Watauga and Richland Hills.