Flyer promoting a ‘slave sale’ with prices and racial slurs found near Aledo schools

A week after students in Aledo targeted classmates with a “slave auction” on social media, Aledo residents found flyers with the words “Great Sale of Slaves” on Monday.

The flyer lists “slaves” are up for sale and includes a description and price along with racial slurs. The date for “sale” was depicted as Tuesday. The flyer was sent to the Star-Telegram, and several Aledo residents have since spotted the flyers and contacted authorities.