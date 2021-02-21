Fort Worth schools will be closed through Tuesday. Here’s where students can pick up food

Amid concerns of the spread of COVID-19, brothers Brian, left, and David Rayo wear masks as they pick up school lunches for themselves and other siblings at their apartment complex in Dallas, Tuesday, May 5, 2020. The Richardson ISD school lunch program is meeting the needs of students in Dallas County by distributing daily lunches at different apartments and school locations. According to this site manager, 200-250 meals are distributed daily at this apartment complex. (AP Photo/LM Otero) AP

Fort Worth schools will be distributing meals to students at 25 locations across the district Monday as schools remain closed to assess damages caused by Winter Storm Uri, according to a news release.

The 25 sites will include:

Amon Carter Riverside High School, 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

Diamond Hill-Jarvis High School, 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Trimble Tech High School, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Western Hills High School, 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

J.P. Elder Middle School, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

William James Middle School 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.

Morningside Middle School 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Rosemont Middle School 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Jacquet Middle School 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.

International Newcomers 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Como Montessori 8:15 a.m. to 9:15 a.m.

Glencrest 6th 10:20 a.m. to 11:20 a.m.

McLean 6th 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.

West Handley Elementary School 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Daggett Elementary School 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.

De Zavala Elementary School; 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

East Handley Elementary School 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Christene C. Moss Elementary School 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.

A.M. Pate Elementary School 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.

M.L. Phillips Elementary School 7 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

South Hills Elementary School 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Washington Heights Elementary School 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Westcreek Elementary School 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

Woodway Elementary School 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Clifford Davis Elementary School 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Three sites that usually distribute food — Bonnie Bray Elementary, Siminary Hills Park Elementary and Arlington Heights High School — will not participate this time.