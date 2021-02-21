Education

Fort Worth schools will be closed through Tuesday. Here’s where students can pick up food

Amid concerns of the spread of COVID-19, brothers Brian, left, and David Rayo wear masks as they pick up school lunches for themselves and other siblings at their apartment complex in Dallas, Tuesday, May 5, 2020. The Richardson ISD school lunch program is meeting the needs of students in Dallas County by distributing daily lunches at different apartments and school locations. According to this site manager, 200-250 meals are distributed daily at this apartment complex. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Amid concerns of the spread of COVID-19, brothers Brian, left, and David Rayo wear masks as they pick up school lunches for themselves and other siblings at their apartment complex in Dallas, Tuesday, May 5, 2020. The Richardson ISD school lunch program is meeting the needs of students in Dallas County by distributing daily lunches at different apartments and school locations. According to this site manager, 200-250 meals are distributed daily at this apartment complex. (AP Photo/LM Otero) LM Otero AP

Fort Worth schools will be distributing meals to students at 25 locations across the district Monday as schools remain closed to assess damages caused by Winter Storm Uri, according to a news release.

The 25 sites will include:

Three sites that usually distribute food — Bonnie Bray Elementary, Siminary Hills Park Elementary and Arlington Heights High School — will not participate this time.

Profile Image of James Hartley
James Hartley
James Hartley covers business and breaking news for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. He is passionate about local politics, true stories, movies and baseball. You can connect with James on Twitter @ByJamesHartley or Instagram @JamesTakesPhotos. Want reporters like James to help you stay informed about your community? You can help the Star-Telegram continue to offer great local, business, political, sports and culture news by purchasing a digital or print subscription today.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service