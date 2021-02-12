Education

The Fort Worth ISD board has five 5 seats up for election. Here’s who’s running.

Five Fort Worth school board seats are in the running for the May 1 election.

Board members serve a four-year unpaid term. The places in contention are Districts 1, 4, 7, 8 and 9. Here’s who’s running:

DISTRICT 1

District 1 northwest Fort Worth.

Incumbent Jacinto “Cinto” Ramos, Jr., 46, is seeking another four-year term after first being elected in 2013.

Ramos is the chief of board governance and leadership at Leadership ISD, a non-profit organization that works with public school districts, according to the Fort Worth ISD website.

DISTRICT 4

District 4 covers a section of south Fort Worth.

Incumbent Daphne Brookins will seek re-election after being elected in 2019 after former trustee T.A. Sims resigned during his term. Brookins was a former Forest Hill Mayor Pro Tem and councilwoman and recently worked for Tarrant County as a youth administrator.

Wallace Bridges is challenging Brookins .

DISTRICT 7

District 7 covers a section of east Fort Worth.

Incumbent Norman Robbins will seek re-election. He was first elected in 2004. He is a real estate agent with Williams Trew Real Estate.

Michael Ryan is challenging Robbins. Ryan previously worked for Fort Worth ISD as the executive director of Fine Arts.

DISTRICT 8

District 8 covers schools in southeast Fort Worth.

Incumbent Anael Luebanos, an accountant, of Fort Worth will seek re-election. He was first elected in 2017.

Brianna C. Guerrero is challenging Luebanos.

DISTRICT 9

District 9 covers schools in a section of southeast.

Incumbent Ashley Paz will not seek re-election.

Challenging for the seat are Roxanne Martinez, Cade Lovelace and Michael A. Shedd. Martinez is a marketing consultant, Lovelace is an attorney and Shedd is a Fort Worth police officer and an adjunct instructor at Tarleton State University, according to the campaign filings.

