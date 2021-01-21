Thanks to high-tech donation, some Fort Worth students breathing easier amid COVID

Some Fort Worth ISD students and staff are breathing a little easier today.

Or at least breathing cleaner.

Thanks to a donation by Integrated Viral Protection, a Houston-based biodefense technology company, I.M. Terrell Academy is now home to four high-tech air filtration systems that are designed to “catch and kill 99.999% of airborne SARS-CoV-2 virus and anthrax spores and other airborne contaminants,” according to the company.

The systems use heat and HEPA filter technologies instantaneously in a single pass.

The donation included two small indoor air protection units installed in the academy’s Visual and Performing Arts Department and two large units in the choir and instrumental rehearsal rooms.

“The health and well-being of our students and staff has been our No. 1 priority through this pandemic,” FWISD Visual and Performing Arts executive director Christina Walk said. “The addition of the air protection systems would not be possible without the generous donation by Monzer Hourani and Dr. Garrett Peel. We are extremely grateful for their generosity.”

I.M. Terrell Academy offers students specialized education in science, technology, engineering and mathematics, as well as the visual and performing arts.