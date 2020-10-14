Fort Worth Star Telegram Logo
Here’s a list of Fort Worth district schools that have active coronavirus cases

Fifty-two students and 45 staff members at schools in the Fort Worth Independent School District had active coronavirus cases as of 4 p.m. Wednesday, according to FWISD’s live COVID-19 data.

FWISD’s data dashboard lists the number of students and staff at each school who tested positive for COVID-19, have active cases, were exposed to the virus or are quarantined due to the virus.

According to this data, 147 staff members have reported testing positive for COVID-19 since Aug. 17.

Fifty-two total students have reported they have coronavirus since the student dashboard went live on Oct. 5. Not all the students have been physically on campus. An additional 151 students reported they had been exposed to someone with the virus. All except nine of those students reported being quarantined.

As of Wednesday, 95 students and 60 employees started quarantine this week due to positive tests or exposure to COVID-19.

Last week, as FWISD schools started to send students back to school, 26 staff members reported they had COVID-19. This week, 20 additional staff members reported they had the virus.

A total of 682 district employees have either tested positive or been exposed to the virus since Aug. 17, according to the data. Of those, 497 have been quarantined at some point.

FWISD has about 84,000 students and 145 schools and about 11,500 employees.

The following schools have active coronavirus cases among students as of 3:45 p.m. Wednesday:

High Schools

SchoolCases
Benbrook Middle High School MSHS1
Diamond Hill-Jarvis HS2
I.M. Terrell Academy for STEM and VPA1
North Side HS4
Paschal HS, R.L.2
South Hills HS1
Southwest HS1
TCC South Campus / Collegiate HS2
Arlington Heights HS1

Middle Schools

SchoolCases
Jean Mcclung Middle School1
Meacham MS, W.A.2
Meadowbrook MS1
Riverside MS2
Mclean 6th Grade2
Rosemont 6th Grade2
International Newcomer Acad.1

Elementary Schools

SchoolCases
Benbrook ES3
Bonnie Brae ES7
Clarke ES, George C.1
Diamond Hill ES2
Kirkpatrick ES, Milton L.1
Oaklawn ES2
Riverside Alc1
Springdale ES2
Washington Heights ES1
Waverly Park ES2
Williams ES, Versia L.3
Phillips ES, Mary Louise1

The following schools have active coronavirus cases among staff as of 3:45 p.m. Wednesday:

High Schools

SchoolCases
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS HS3
EASTERN HILLS HS1
GREEN B. TRIMBLE TECHNICAL HS2
JO KELLY SCHOOL1
RL PASCHAL HS3
SOUTHWEST HS2
WESTERN HILLS HS1
NORTH SIDE HS3
SOUTH HILL HS1

Middle Schools

SchoolCases
FOREST OAK MS1
JEAN MC CLUNG MIDDLE SCHOOL1
LEONARD MS1
WP MCLEAN MS1
WILLIAM MONNIG MS1

Elementary schools

SchoolCases
CARROLL PEAK ES3
CHRISTENE C. MOSS ES3
DAVID K SELLARS ES1
EDWARD J BRISCOE ES1
GLEN PARK ES1
HUBBARD HEIGHTS ES1
RUFINO MENDOZA ES4
VAN ZANDT-GUINN ES1
WAVERLY PARK ES3
WESTPARK ES2
WORTH HEIGHTS ES1
