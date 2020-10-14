Here’s a list of Fort Worth district schools that have active coronavirus cases

Fifty-two students and 45 staff members at schools in the Fort Worth Independent School District had active coronavirus cases as of 4 p.m. Wednesday, according to FWISD’s live COVID-19 data.

FWISD’s data dashboard lists the number of students and staff at each school who tested positive for COVID-19, have active cases, were exposed to the virus or are quarantined due to the virus.

According to this data, 147 staff members have reported testing positive for COVID-19 since Aug. 17.

Fifty-two total students have reported they have coronavirus since the student dashboard went live on Oct. 5. Not all the students have been physically on campus. An additional 151 students reported they had been exposed to someone with the virus. All except nine of those students reported being quarantined.

As of Wednesday, 95 students and 60 employees started quarantine this week due to positive tests or exposure to COVID-19.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Last week, as FWISD schools started to send students back to school, 26 staff members reported they had COVID-19. This week, 20 additional staff members reported they had the virus.

A total of 682 district employees have either tested positive or been exposed to the virus since Aug. 17, according to the data. Of those, 497 have been quarantined at some point.

FWISD has about 84,000 students and 145 schools and about 11,500 employees.

The following schools have active coronavirus cases among students as of 3:45 p.m. Wednesday:

High Schools

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

School Cases Benbrook Middle High School MSHS 1 Diamond Hill-Jarvis HS 2 I.M. Terrell Academy for STEM and VPA 1 North Side HS 4 Paschal HS, R.L. 2 South Hills HS 1 Southwest HS 1 TCC South Campus / Collegiate HS 2 Arlington Heights HS 1

Middle Schools

School Cases Jean Mcclung Middle School 1 Meacham MS, W.A. 2 Meadowbrook MS 1 Riverside MS 2 Mclean 6th Grade 2 Rosemont 6th Grade 2 International Newcomer Acad. 1

Elementary Schools

School Cases Benbrook ES 3

Bonnie Brae ES 7 Clarke ES, George C. 1 Diamond Hill ES 2 Kirkpatrick ES, Milton L. 1 Oaklawn ES 2 Riverside Alc 1 Springdale ES 2 Washington Heights ES 1 Waverly Park ES 2 Williams ES, Versia L. 3 Phillips ES, Mary Louise 1

The following schools have active coronavirus cases among staff as of 3:45 p.m. Wednesday:

High Schools

School Cases ARLINGTON HEIGHTS HS 3 EASTERN HILLS HS 1 GREEN B. TRIMBLE TECHNICAL HS 2 JO KELLY SCHOOL 1 RL PASCHAL HS 3 SOUTHWEST HS 2 WESTERN HILLS HS 1 NORTH SIDE HS 3 SOUTH HILL HS 1

Middle Schools

School Cases FOREST OAK MS 1 JEAN MC CLUNG MIDDLE SCHOOL 1 LEONARD MS 1 WP MCLEAN MS 1 WILLIAM MONNIG MS 1

Elementary schools

School Cases CARROLL PEAK ES 3 CHRISTENE C. MOSS ES 3 DAVID K SELLARS ES 1 EDWARD J BRISCOE ES 1 GLEN PARK ES 1 HUBBARD HEIGHTS ES 1 RUFINO MENDOZA ES 4 VAN ZANDT-GUINN ES 1 WAVERLY PARK ES 3 WESTPARK ES 2 WORTH HEIGHTS ES 1