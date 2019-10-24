Budding journalists at Northwest High earn Lone Star Emmy nomination for TV broadcast

NHSTV, the Northwest High School television broadcast, has been nominated for a Lone Star Emmy, one of the top honors in the medium. Courtesy

NHSTV is seen locally at Northwest High School, but its reputation has garnered statewide attention, as proven by the daily broadcast receiving a Lone Star Emmy nomination, one of the top honors in its medium.

The Lone Star Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences nominated NHSTV in the Best High School Newscast category, where it will compete against peer newscasts from Prosper and Coppell.

“It is an honor for our student broadcast team to be nominated. Our students work hard every single day to become better journalists and to inform our student body and community of the news they need to know,” said Jeremy Rawe, Creative Media Production Coordinator for NISD. “They are thrilled that their hard work has resulted in this recognition. I am proud of them and their level of professionalism, which is preparing them for their future in broadcast journalism.”

NHSTV students were invited to attend the 2019 Lone Star Emmy Awards Show on Nov. 16 in Arlington, where winners in their category will be named along with nominations of professionals in the state broadcast industry. The winner of the Lone Star Chapter will then compete in the national competition.

NHSTV broadcasts a 10-minute daily live show at Northwest High School, produced by students in Northwest ISD’s Creative Media Production Academy. Students report on school, local and national news in the academy’s newly renovated television production facility.

“The Lone Star Student Award nomination means so much to me because we work so hard every single day, and it’s really cool having all of our hard work being recognized with this nomination,” said NHSTV Executive Producer Annie Funk, a senior.

Northwest High School students watch NHSTV live every school day. On-demand videos from each show can be seen on the group’s YouTube channel.

“The students are tasked with covering news as it happens on our campus, as well as national and state news, politics, sports, entertainment, and weather. The students and I strive to not just be a school program, but one that has a level of professionalism,” Rawe said. “From their attire to their skills, they put together a live show that is equivalent to small market news stations and college programs. I feel that the product reflects their commitment to excellence.”

NHSTV’s nomination follows its fourth consecutive time earning the Student Broadcast Network’s Best Daily Live Show in the Southwest Region award.

The Lone Star Chapter Regional Student Television Awards for Excellence promotes best practices to high school students and serves as an incentive for the pursuit of excellence in television journalism. This awards program recognizes student-produced TV journalism throughout the state.