Azle voters are asked to spend $79.8 million on a stadium, other upgrades

SHARE COPY LINK

An $18.7-million stadium with an eight-lane track is among the projects included in Azle’s $79.8 million bond program.

Also included in the proposal on the Nov. 5 ballot are renovations to Azle High School and Liberty Elementary School, a new field house and renovating the current field house.

On the ballot: The bond program would pay for a kitchen and expansion of Azle High School’s cafeteria, as well as a new band hall. It also would fund improvements to the Agriculture Science Animal Barn, 13 new science labs and a new black box theater. It also would pay to renovate the six tennis courts and build four new ones and well as build a kitchen, cafeteria, gym and classrooms at the Liberty Elementary School.

Why it’s needed: School leaders say the district is expected to grow by about 750 students in the next five years. A planning committee recommended the projects.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

What’s the cost: School district officials say the estimated tax impact from the bond proposal would be to raise the school district tax rate by $0.149, for a total tax rate of $1.39635. That means the owner of a home valued at $195,000 with a homestead exemption would pay an additional $253.30 a year.