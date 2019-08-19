Did you get to class on time? More North Texas students head back to school

The South Hills Silver Dancers performed as Superintendent Kent P. Scribner arrived for the first day of school at South Hills High School in Fort Worth. More than 2000 students attend South Hills High School. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth) Bob Booth

Monday marked the first day of class in Fort Worth and Arlington schools — the two largest public districts in Tarrant County.

These districts were among several school systems starting a new year Monday. Students at Argyle, Burleson, Carroll, Castleberry, Eagle Mountain-Saginaw, Godley, Grapevine-Colleyville and Hurst-Euless-Bedford also started classes.

Fort Worth and Arlington superintendents welcomed students back to school at various campus stops throughout much of the morning.

In Fort Worth, Superintendent Kent P. Scribner started the morning at 6 a.m. with a stop at Lily B. Clayton Elementary. Scribner also stopped at A.M. Pate Elementary, South Hills High School and Benbrook Middle-High School.

This school year is the district’s 137th year of serving Fort Worth children, according to a press release. More than 84,000 students are in the district.

School districts asked parents and families to share their first day photos and experiences on social media. Scribner posed with students and posted photos with the hashtag: #FWISDFirstDay. In Arlington, Superintendent Marcelo Cavazos asked families to “Tweet along” with him.

Good morning #arlingtonisd families! We are so excited to welcome you back today! Please follow along @ArlingtonISD today for my annual tweet-along where you’ll get to #experienceAISD right alongside me! #firstday pic.twitter.com/R6d5LTFRt3 — Marcelo Cavazos (@AISDsuper) August 19, 2019

SHARE COPY LINK The cheerleaders practiced all summer to welcome students into school on the first day of school at Danny Jones Middle School in Mansfield.