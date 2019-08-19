Education
Did you get to class on time? More North Texas students head back to school
Monday marked the first day of class in Fort Worth and Arlington schools — the two largest public districts in Tarrant County.
These districts were among several school systems starting a new year Monday. Students at Argyle, Burleson, Carroll, Castleberry, Eagle Mountain-Saginaw, Godley, Grapevine-Colleyville and Hurst-Euless-Bedford also started classes.
Fort Worth and Arlington superintendents welcomed students back to school at various campus stops throughout much of the morning.
In Fort Worth, Superintendent Kent P. Scribner started the morning at 6 a.m. with a stop at Lily B. Clayton Elementary. Scribner also stopped at A.M. Pate Elementary, South Hills High School and Benbrook Middle-High School.
This school year is the district’s 137th year of serving Fort Worth children, according to a press release. More than 84,000 students are in the district.
School districts asked parents and families to share their first day photos and experiences on social media. Scribner posed with students and posted photos with the hashtag: #FWISDFirstDay. In Arlington, Superintendent Marcelo Cavazos asked families to “Tweet along” with him.
