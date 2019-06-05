Fort Worth teacher fired over racist language plans appeal

Fort Worth school board proposes to fire teacher after tweets to Donald Trump The Fort Worth Independent School District held a special meeting on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, concerning Carter-Riverside High teacher Georgia Clark tweets against immigration to Donald Trump. The school board proposed to terminate her employment. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Fort Worth Independent School District held a special meeting on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, concerning Carter-Riverside High teacher Georgia Clark tweets against immigration to Donald Trump. The school board proposed to terminate her employment.

The Carter-Riverside teacher whose Twitter posts against immigrant students sparked a backlash plans to appeal the Fort Worth school board’s recommendation that she be fired.

On Tuesday, the Fort Worth school board voted 8-0 in favor of Georgia Clark’s “proposed termination.” Trustee T.S. Sims was not present for the vote. Superintendent Kent P. Scribner had recommended that Clark be terminated based on her use of racially insensitive language and her abuse of social media.





Clark, an English teacher, was placed on administrative leave last week after the district was alerted about Twitter posts that she directed to President Donald Trump. She told a district investigator she thought the messages were private.

Clark’s attorney, Brandon Y. Brim, informed the Fort Worth Star-Telegram via email that Clark “intends to request a hearing for the purpose of contesting the proposed action against her contract.”





The school board determined that Clark’s conduct and the public reaction to her conduct compromised her ability to teach.

“Once the tweets came to light, so, too, did other allegations, and it was my professional judgment that it was in the best interest of the district,” Scribner said Tuesday after the vote.

The board was required to vote on the issue because Clark is a contract employee who has protections under Texas laws. The termination moved Clark’s case into an appeal phase with the Texas Education Agency. Under that process, Clark can request a due process hearing.





The education commissioner can appoint a hearing officer who listens to both sides of the issue. Generally, the hearing takes place within 60 days.

The Fort Worth school board would have to vote again on the matter based on the recommendation of the hearing officer.

Clark remains employed with pay during that process, according to the district.

“This board has a strong record of supporting students and their quest for success, college, career and community leadership,” Scribner said. “Fort Worth serves 86,000 students, and it is our goal that we treat each one with dignity and respect, and based on the information that we have, we think this is the most responsible recommendation at this time.”