Texas House bill targets school finance, tax relief. But what about teacher pay raises?

The Texas House on Tuesday unveiled what Speaker Dennis Bonnen described as “monumental” legislation to repair the state’s broken school finance system, but does not match the $5,000 pay raise for teachers approved by the Senate on Monday.

The House plan would inject billions of dollars of new funding into Texas public schools and pledges to lower school district property taxes.

“We must get it done and it’s going to happen,” Bonnen said as he and another House leaders introduced the plan at a press conference packed with fellow lawmakers.

Bonnen, a Republican from Angleton, targeted school finance as the state’s highest priority before becoming speaker at the start of this year’s legislative session in January.

House Bill 3 calls for $9 billion above enrollment growth for the upcoming 2020-2021 fiscal biennium, increases per-student allotments and provides full-day pre-K for low income students.

It also promises to significantly reduce the amount wealthy districts pay to assist low-income districts under the state’s so-called “Robin Hood” arrangement, which is designed to provide equitable school funding across the state.

But the plan for school salaries could conflict with the Senate’s education priorities. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, the Senate’s presiding officer, is insisting on an an across-the-board $5,000 pay raise for state teachers but the House outline, though promising to “substantially” boost minimum teacher salaries, does not specify the amount of the increases.

Other elements of the plan target money to schools with higher concentrations of underserved students, provide an additional $140 million for recruiting and retraining teachers, and create grants for training teachers to combine e-learning and traditional classroom instruction. It also boosts funding for building and equipping new facilities.