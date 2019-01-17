Tarleton expanding downtown through shared space in Tarrant County College partnership

Tarrant County College will receive $2 million in upgrades in order to host Tarleton State University classes in a building on campus.

The Texas A&M University System Board of Regents approved the plan Thursday, according to a Tarleton State University press release.

Tarleton will use a portion of the renovated space on the fifth floor of TCC’s Trinity River West Fork Building to provide upper-level classes. Undergraduate degree completion programs will be offered through Tarleton’s College of Health Sciences and Human Services, including a bachelor’s in social work and a bachelor’s in nursing.

In February, Tarleton broke ground on the first building of its planned campus off Chisholm Trail Parkway in Fort Worth.

Tarleton and TCC have been long-standing partners, working together on dual admission, transfer agreements, a financial aid consortium and use of space at Tarleton’s locations in Fort Worth, the press release said.

“Our partnership dates back nearly a quarter of a century, making it possible for cost-conscious students wanting a bachelor’s degree to start at TCC and then transfer to Tarleton,” Tarleton President F. Dominic Dottavio said in the press release.

Dottavio also said classes at the Trinity River Campus will make it easier for TCC students to complete their undergraduate degrees in programs offered at Tarleton’s current and future locations in Fort Worth.

Tarleton will move into the first building of its planned campus in southwest Fort Worth this fall. The new campus is located at the intersection of Chisholm Trail Parkway and Old Granbury Road.

Tarleton currently has campuses in the Richard C. Schaffer Building on Enderly Place and the Hickman Building on Camp Bowie Boulevard.





Tarleton State’s main campus is located in Stephenville.



