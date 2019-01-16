Renovations at this Fort Worth school will preserve its history

The blueprint for the Young Men’s Leadership Academy has changed.
The school, scheduled to be renovated by the 2020 school year, is likely to remain at 5100 Willie St. instead of moving closer to Dunbar High School — a plan that signals a change for the Fort Worth school district.
The district had originally planned to relocate three specialized campuses as part of the $750 million bond package voters approved in November 2017.
In upcoming weeks, Superintendent Kent P. Scribner will recommend to the school board that YMLA undergo a complete renovation and remain at its location. The change to the bond project requires action from the school board.
The district’s plans to build a new school at a different location were reconsidered after a proposed two-and-a-half-acre site was deemed to have too many constraints, the district said in a press release.
“After lengthy consideration, we came to realize the best place for a new YMLA is right where it has been all along,” Scribner said in the news release. “We pledged to voters who approved our 2017 bond projects that we would utilize funds and resources in the most effective way possible for our students. This plan does exactly that.”
The district had been looking at working with the Tarrant County College District to build a new YMLA campus at 5901 Fitzhugh Ave.
But now, proposed plans include adding 15,000-20,000 square feet to the 67-year-old building for an estimated $30 million. The addition would create a structure totaling about 108,000 square feet. Additions include science/engineering labs, more classrooms and a new competition gymnasium.
“We will get more bang for our buck,” Scribner said.
YMLA sits on 10 acres — space that is expected to provide more room for the gymnasium, outdoor areas and on-site parking, Scribner said.
“We can expect a state-of-the-art school,” Scribner told the Star-Telegram.
The school’s athletic program will continue with basketball, soccer and track, Scribner said.
The school dropped football before the 2018 season.
Scribner said the project will modernize and honor a building that is a legacy in the Stop Six community.
The previous plans for YMLA drew opposition from parents and school supporters who questioned moving the all-male YMLA closer to nearby Dunbar High School, at 5700 Ramey Ave.
Supporters of YMLA also didn’t like plans for the two schools to share athletic facilities.
