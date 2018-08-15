Is your school among the best in Tarrant County? Find out here

Nine Tarrant County area school districts received an “A” grade from the state, including Aledo, Southlake Carroll, Grapevine-Colleyville, Keller and Mansfield while Lake Worth received a “D,” the lowest grade, according to an early analysis of accountability ratings released by the Texas Education Agency.
Arlington, Castleberry, Crowley, Everman and Fort Worth school received a “C” grade. Arlington announced Wednesday the district plans to appeal the rating, citing questions test scores that were not included in the ratings because of testing issues.
“I am proud of the success of so many of our campuses and the work of our students, teachers and staff,” Arlington schools Superintendent Marcelo Cavazos said in a press release. “In the Arlington ISD, we work to close performance gaps and to create opportunities for our students to be prepared for college, career or the military, and I don’t believe an oversimplified A-F label will ever be able to capture the true essence of teaching and learning.”
The grades, were announced by the Texas Education Agency, are part of the new A-F Public School Accountability System and are based largely on the results of the 2018 STAAR tests, or State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness, and the End-of-Course exams.
Student achievement, student progress and efforts to close achievement gaps are known as “domains” that are used to calculate the A-F ratings. The formula also gives districts credit for college and career readiness, including students completing dual credit, earning associate degrees or industry certification.
The TEA released A-F ratings for 1,200 school districts and district charters.
The grading system was established and fine-tuned during the last two Texas Legislative sessions. An “A” grade is the highest rating and represents exemplary work while an “F” grade is an unacceptable rating.
Under the 2018 A-F state accountability system, 153 school districts and district charters achieved an “A”. Education Commissioner Mike Morath said that many of those districts are accomplishing strong performance for all its students in areas with high levels of poverty. Among those 121 were public school districts.
“Achieving an A rating reflects the hard work and commitment of everyone within a school district, starting with our classroom teachers. We should all celebrate the outstanding work of these dedicated educators,” Morath said in a press release. “Districts with high levels of poverty who attain this high level of performance are proof positive that poverty is not destiny. With strong instruction and curriculum, all students can succeed.”
Most public school districts received “B” grades — across the state 612 public school districts received a “B,” “C.” or “D.”
Ninety-two school districts and district charters that would have received ratings “B-F,” were not rated because of a provision related to Hurricane Harvey’s impact on the academic year.
Also Wednesday, the state released 2018 campus accountability ratings with a numerical grade score that district’s described as a “What if” letter grade. Most of Texas public schools received — 7,128 schools — were listed as having “met standard.”
Across the state, 293 campuses were listed as “improvement required.” All campuses that are listed as “improvement required” would have received “F” as a letter grade.
Tarrant County area district grades
Aledo
A
Argyle
A
Brock
A
Carroll
A
Grapevine-Colleyville
A
H-E-B
A
Keller
A
Mansfield
A
Northwest
A
Azle
B
Birdville
B
Burleson
B
Eagle Mountian-Saginaw
B
Granbury
B
Joshua
B
Kennedale
B
Alvarado
C
Arlington
C
Castleberry
C
Cleburne
C
Crowley
C
Everman
C
Fort Worth
C
Weatherford
C
White Settlement
C
Lake Worth
D
New Rating Labels
A (90-100) = Exemplary performance
B (80-89)= Recognized performance
C (70-79)= Acceptable performance
D (60-69) = In need of improvement
F (60 and lower) = Unacceptable Performance
