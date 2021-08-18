Dallas

Bobcats on a hot North Texas roof? Yes, you’re seeing correctly

Miguel Solis recently took this image of two bobcats hanging out on a roof in Carrollton. Solis posted the image on social media.
Miguel Solis recently took this image of two bobcats hanging out on a roof in Carrollton. Solis posted the image on social media. Miguel Solis Special to the Star-Telegram via Twitter

There has been another wild animal sighting in North Texas, but this one raises the roof.

An image of two bobcats hanging out on the roof of a Carrollton house was posted on social media recently.

Miguel Solis, a former Dallas ISD trustee posted the image on Twitter on Tuesday. His image was a reply to another bobcat post by WFAA/Ch. 8 reporter Jason Whitely. Whitely posted video of a bobcat casually strolling between houses in Richardson.

A February 2020 study by the Texas Parks and Wildlife estimated about 43 bobcats living in a 50-mile area across Dallas-Fort Worth.

TX Politics newsletter

Get government and election news that affects our region, plus a weekly take exclusive to the newsletter.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Profile Image of Stefan Stevenson
Stefan Stevenson
Stefan Stevenson has been covering sports for the Star-Telegram since 1997. He spent five years covering TCU athletics, which included two BCS bowls, two trips to the college World Series and the move to the Big 12. He has covered the Texas Rangers since 2014 and started reporting on the Dallas Cowboys in 2016.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service