Bobcats on a hot North Texas roof? Yes, you’re seeing correctly

Miguel Solis recently took this image of two bobcats hanging out on a roof in Carrollton. Solis posted the image on social media. Special to the Star-Telegram via Twitter

There has been another wild animal sighting in North Texas, but this one raises the roof.

An image of two bobcats hanging out on the roof of a Carrollton house was posted on social media recently.

Miguel Solis, a former Dallas ISD trustee posted the image on Twitter on Tuesday. His image was a reply to another bobcat post by WFAA/Ch. 8 reporter Jason Whitely. Whitely posted video of a bobcat casually strolling between houses in Richardson.

A February 2020 study by the Texas Parks and Wildlife estimated about 43 bobcats living in a 50-mile area across Dallas-Fort Worth.

Nature is healing at my neighbor’s house. pic.twitter.com/7AiS1mBO24 — Miguel Solis (@MiguelForDallas) August 17, 2021

REMEMBER THAT BOBCAT in the landscaping at a home in Richardson?



Here it is again.



Imagine running into it on the sidewalk as you’re on a walk? (@jenni_broussard) pic.twitter.com/LV73P7jFAW — Jason Whitely (@JasonWhitely) August 17, 2021