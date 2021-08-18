Dallas
Bobcats on a hot North Texas roof? Yes, you’re seeing correctly
There has been another wild animal sighting in North Texas, but this one raises the roof.
An image of two bobcats hanging out on the roof of a Carrollton house was posted on social media recently.
Miguel Solis, a former Dallas ISD trustee posted the image on Twitter on Tuesday. His image was a reply to another bobcat post by WFAA/Ch. 8 reporter Jason Whitely. Whitely posted video of a bobcat casually strolling between houses in Richardson.
A February 2020 study by the Texas Parks and Wildlife estimated about 43 bobcats living in a 50-mile area across Dallas-Fort Worth.
