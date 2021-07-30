Former NFL defensive lineman missing from his North Texas home, authorities say

Carrollton police asked for help Friday to find retired NFL player Frank Cornish III who was last seen leaving his home earlier in the day.

Cornish, 77, was driving a white Ford F-150 with temporary plates.

The Carrollton resident was last seen about 5:30 a.m. Friday in the 4200 block of Hunt Drive in Carrollton. He left his home without his cell phone and oxyen that he needs, Carrollton police said on Twitter.

Cornish was wearing burgundy sweat pants, white/orange jersey and house shoes.

He played in Superbowl VI with the Miami Dolphins., according to authorities.

His son Frank Cornish IV also played in the NFL including the Dallas Cowboys and died of heart disease in his Southlake home in 2008 when he was only 40.

Southlake officials named a park after they younger Cornish, Frank Edgar Cornish IV Park, for the former Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman

Before Cornish died in 2008, he served as chairman of Southlake Parks and Recreation, was on the city’s zoning commission and was active in the community, according to his obituary. The park was named for him in 2006.

If anyone has information on Frank Cornish III, call police.