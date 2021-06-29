Dallas

Dallas police, community partner to address hate crime and safety for LGBT community

Dallas police are introducing a new initiative to help reduce the number of hate crimes against LGBT people and help encourage victims to come forward in a partnership with the community, according to a news release.

The Safe Place program, inspired by something similar in Seattle, relies on local businesses and organizations to volunteer as a safe place for the LGBT community. These businesses will be designated with a placard from Dallas police.

Anybody who is being threatened, has been attacked or does not feel safe can seek shelter in an LGBT-friendly business and wait for police to arrive, according to the release.

The Safe Place program has been created in a partnership with Dallas Hope Charities and the Collective Hope Coalition, hoping the initiative will help reduce crimes against the LGBT community. These designated safe places are not just for members of the LGBT community who are victims of crime or feel they are in danger, according to police, but do have an emphasis on hate crimes against the community.

Dallas police said anybody who is the victim of a crime can go into a safe place and know they will “be treated fairly and with dignity.”

The department said the initiative is in response to an uptick in hate crimes against LGBT people.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Profile Image of James Hartley
James Hartley
James Hartley is a breaking news reporter at the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. He is passionate about true stories, movies, baseball and good hot tea. You can connect with James on Twitter @ByJamesHartley or Instagram @JamesTakesPhotos. Want reporters like James to help you stay informed about your community? You can help the Star-Telegram continue to offer great local, business, political, sports and culture news by purchasing a digital or print subscription today.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service