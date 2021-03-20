Woman killed, 5 injured when man opens fire inside Dallas night club, police say

A woman was fatally wounded and five more people were injured when a man began firing his gun inside of a Dallas night club early Saturday during a confrontation between two groups of people, police said.

The woman’s identity wasn’t immediately released on Saturday. The other five injuries, police said, range from critical to stable.

The suspect, described as a man in his early 20s, was at large as of Saturday morning.

Dallas police officers responded to an active shooting call at the Pryme Night Club, at 10333 Technology Blvd., the department said in a news release. They determined there had been a disturbance in the night club between two groups of people.

A man from one of the groups pulled out a gun and began firing, striking six people, police said.

He left the scene in an unknown direction, police said.

The six victims were taken to hospitals. A woman was pronounced dead at one of the facilities, police said.

Detectives are investigating the shooting.