Study highlights need to understand health implications of DUI in older adults

A new study by a team of researchers is looking into the prevalence and predictors of people 65 and older driving under the influence of alcohol.

Researchers at the University of North Texas Health Science Center, East Carolina University and the University of North Carolina School of Medicine found that an estimated 3% of those who are 65 or older reported driving under the influence of alcohol.

They analyzed 2015-2019 data from the National Survey of Drug Use and Health, which included 18,794 participants in the sample.

“There are over 40 million licensed driving adults aged 65 years or older, a 34% increase in the past decade,” researchers said in the study. “Therefore, it is important to understand driving behaviors and risks of driving under the influence to inform harm reduction and injury prevention.”

What did the study find?

The issues surrounding older adults driving under the influence have important health implications, according to the researchers.

“Not only as the number of older drivers in the U.S. is increasing, but also as aging places individuals at risk for co-morbid health conditions, and physical and cognitive declines,” they said in the study.

Older adults are increasingly using marijuana, opioids and illegal substances, researchers said. The study found that the use of marijuana and opioids can predict driving under the influence of alcohol.

The results found differences among people of certain gender, ethnic and academic backgrounds. Men were more likely than women to drive under the influence, according to the study.

Researchers also found that those who have higher levels of education, live higher than the federal poverty line or are white were also more likely to drive under the influence. Not wearing a seat belt on a regular basis was also a predictor, according to the study.

A need for help in Tarrant County

The National Institute on Drug Abuse reported nearly 65% of older adults experienced high-risk drinking, including binge drinking. Binge drinking is having five or more drinks in one occasion.

The Institute reported that in 2020 studies show alcohol use among those 50 or older increased more than in younger age groups.

Tarrant County agencies that help people dealing with substances are seeing an increase in people needing help, including older adults.

John Haenes, chief operating officer of Challenge of Tarrant County, said it has seen an increase in substance use across age groups, including those 65 and older, since the start of the pandemic. The organization provides substance use treatment prevention, planning and advocacy programs.

Haenes said clients have said feelings of loneliness, anxiety and depression are reasons they cited for substance use.

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused many older adults to be physically distant and not as connected with loved ones due to being a vulnerable population. Nationally, the pandemic caused many nursing homes, independent living facilities and community centers to set protocols on social distancing and visitor restrictions.

Christi Weaver, Recovery Resource Council’s director of recovery services, said the organization has seen a slight increase in older adults accessing help. The organization provides nearly 2,500 screenings each year for youth and adults.

There could be many reasons why the organization isn’t seeing a higher number of those who are 65 or older seeking help, according to Weaver.

“Often, when you are no longer the primary caregiver for a child, the intervention for substance misuse drops,” Weaver said. “It is very important to talk to your loved ones if you fear that they are misusing substances such as alcohol or other drugs.”

Weaver said it is important for loved ones to check in, ask how a person is doing and help them.

Resources:

Challenge of Tarrant County: 817-336-6617

Recovery Resource Council: 817-332-6329