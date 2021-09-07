Fort Worth teachers fund their classroom libraries. The public library wants to help.

Teachers in Texas have fewer books in their classrooms than the national average with more than 50% sharing in a survey that they have used their own money to stock libraries for their classrooms.

Others have turned to Amazon wishlists, asking parents and community members to help them stock supplies.

But a new program rolled out in August by the Fort Worth Public Library could help some of those teachers save money.

A new educator only library card will allow teachers to rent out up to 100 library books and other materials for up to 42 days — twice as long as an ordinary library card.

“We are eager to provide teachers with even more resources to help them provide the best experiences for their students,” Manya Shorr, Fort Worth Public Library director, said in a statement. “Many teachers personally invest in classroom libraries and we hope this new service helps alleviate financial burden and reduces barriers to accessing diverse materials.”

Ardis Freeman, the school librarian at Cesar Chavez Elementary School, said the program will allow teachers to access materials that are part of new and specialized curricula, or that deal with current events.

“I don’t have everything here that teachers need,” she said. “Especially if they need some kind of math book and I don’t have it, they’re tapping into the public library.”

Since Cesar Chavez is a bilingual school, the card will open up more possibilities for diverse books in different languages, as well as books about mental health and counseling which are not typically part of a library collection, Freeman said.

Carter Cook, the director of Library Services for the district, said the program will meet needs at all schools, especially when it comes to books teachers are using for projects.

“What we struggle with as school librarians is if everybody in that same grade level is teaching the same thing, at the same time during the year, everybody wants a hard copy of whatever it is,” Cook said. “So a lot of times the teachers have to go to their public library in their neighborhood to try to find the same resource.”

The program is the latest by the Fort Worth Public Library to support literacy in Fort Worth schools, both in Fort Worth ISD and beyond.

Cook said he is grateful for the conversations and collaborations between the library and the district, including future collaborations at the recently opened Reby Carey children’s only library.

“I think this is really the first time we had this kind of experience with our school district where students can go to another type of library,” he said. “And it is really well located because it serves an older part of town, and we can have schools that are closer together just a few blocks from each other.”

Monica Ordaz, the principal at Cesar Chavez Elementary School, said the ability to expand the library is in line with the campus and district-wide goal to increase literacy scores.

“I think it’s very important because reading isn’t a chore, reading is enjoyable,” Ordaz said. “And it’s even more enjoyable when you have lots of choices, and when you don’t have to sit and wait for another kid to finish reading that book or that series.”

As the school year gets underway with more students returning in-person, administrators are excited about the possibilities.

“It’s vital because you need books in order to create a literate society. It can bring us together, you can read about things that you have in common,” she said. “It’s an enjoyable experience. And you need books in order to have it.”

How to access the program

Any district that has at least one school within Fort Worth city limits will have access to the library card, including home school parents. Educators may visit any of the Fort Worth Public Library locations across the City of Fort Worth or email digitallibrary@fortworthlibrary.org to apply.

Verification including a valid photo ID and proof of educator status such as a school ID, district pay stub or letter from a school administrator is also required.

For home school parents, photo ID as well as home school association documents, birth certificate and medical insurance card are required.