Meet the team of reporters who make up the Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s Crossroads Lab.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s new Crossroads Lab — a local news initiative announced in June — is now staffed and contributing news stories important to the community.

The lab is a team of five reporters who are funded this year by about $350,000 in grants from three of Fort Worth’s most prominent philanthropic organizations, The Morris Foundation, the Rainwater Charitable Foundation and the Sid W. Richardson Foundation.

The Star-Telegram has partnered with the foundations to fill reporting gaps that have developed due to the disruptive forces faced by newspaper organizations across the country. The goal of the lab is to generate awareness, engagement and discussion around some of our community’s most pressing concerns.

Steve Coffman, president and editor of the Star-Telegram, explained that the Crossroads Lab name sprang from the concept that as Fort Worth and Tarrant County navigate the challenges and opportunities ahead, they face not a singular fork in the road, but a series of crossroads, where important decisions are to be made.

“The Star-Telegram wants to be a strong voice as our community tackles those challenges and opportunities,” Coffman said. “That voice will be even stronger thanks to the visionary leadership of the foundations we have partnered with and their commitment to making our community better for all people.”

The Crossroads team members are:

Silas Allen, who covers issues facing the Fort Worth school system. Allen is beginning the second year of a two-year grant from the Sid W. Richardson Foundation. He has covered education and other topics at newspapers in Stillwater and Oklahoma City, Okla. He also worked as the news editor at the Dallas Observer, where he wrote about K-12 and higher education.

Lauren Castle, who covers challenges faced by our social services systems and the populations they serve. She comes to the Star-Telegram from The Arizona Republic, where she covered the state’s legal system and criminal justice issues. She is a graduate of Southern Methodist University.

Ciara McCarthy, who covers health and wellness issues, with a focus on vulnerable populations. McCarthy comes to the Star-Telegram after working three years at the the Victoria Advocate, where she covered public health and health care as a Report for America corps member.

Mariana Rivas, who covers racial equity issues. She is a recent TCU journalism graduate who grew up in Houston and was a reporting fellow with the Pulitzer Center during her college career.

Isaac Windes, who covers issues around early childhood education in Fort Worth. He comes to the Star-Telegram from the Beaumont Enterprise, where he covered education and other issues.

The Star-Telegram’s philanthropic funding partnerships are made in cooperation with 501(c)3 funds with missions of advancing local journalism, including funds at the North Texas Community Foundation and Journalism Funding Partners, a national organization.

Those interested in exploring a partnership to expand the mission of the Crossroads Lab may contact Coffman at scoffman@star-telegram.com.

This story contains information from the Fort Worth Star-Telegram archives.