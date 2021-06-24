Her family overcame homelessness. Now this teen is encouraging others to succeed

Imani Mogaka, 17, was named the 2021 Youth of the Year for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Tarrant County. The Lamar High School student has overcome homelessness and works to encourage other children to accomplish their goals. Imani Mogaka

An Arlington teen who experienced homelessness as a young child was named the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Tarrant County’s 2021 Youth of the Year.

Imani Mogaka, 17, is a senior at Lamar High School.

She has completed advanced coursework, earned exceptional grades and participated in the AVID program which prepares students for college, said Andy Hagman, principal of Lamar High School. Mogaka is also involved in Key Club and a member of the National Honor Society.

“I was very excited and ready to be a role model and advocate for my peers,” Mogaka told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram on receiving the award.

Daphne Barlow Stigliano, CEO and President of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Tarrant County, said Mogaka embodies strength, resiliency and kindness.

“She continues to boldly tackle challenges and excel as a young leader in our Clubs and community,” Stigliano said. “We have been fortunate to watch Imani use her talents and her voice to inspire others as she pursues her passion to make the world a better place for all.”

The number of U.S. public school children who’ve experienced homelessness through 2015-18 increased to more than 1.5 million than previous academic years, according to a Jan. 2020 report by the National Center for Homeless Education.

Mogaka said everyone will face obstacles in their lives. Her obstacle was experiencing homelessness.

“That was a huge obstacle, but my mother always taught me the importance of education and being optimistic,” she said.

Overcoming Obstacles

Mogaka started attending the Boys and Girls Clubs when she was in first grade. She was very shy, but soon realized the staff were there for her. They became a second family.

“They just allowed me to open up and grow,” Mogaka said. “Not feel so shy all the time and know that it is a really comfortable place.”

The organization helps more than 26,000 youth in the area through various programs focusing on academics, health and citizenship.

While at the Boys and Girls Clubs, Mogaka has been president of the organization’s Keystone and Torch leadership and service clubs. Her favorite program she’s been involved in is SMART Girls which helps teach good fitness, health and self-esteem habits.

The program gave her a “safe space” to talk about growing up and learn about what was going on with her body and mind, Mogaka said.

When Mogaka was in the third grade, her family experienced homelessness. Mogaka’s mother, Ryn Robinson, is the teen’s biggest influence because of her resiliency.

“She put me in Boys and Girls Clubs which was the first step to me growing fully,” she said. “I have to thank her for always providing for me and being a good role model.”

Just like many rising seniors, Mogaka is still deciding on where she wants to attend college. She’s considering applying to universities in Texas, Florida and California. She hopes to major in an area that would give her skills to have a career in the performing arts or entertainment industry while also helping to create affordable, luxury housing for single-parent families.

Mogaka’s advice to younger children is to get to know the community, their peers and adults who can help guide and correct them when needed.

“There are so many opportunities right in front of you, everywhere waiting for you to take advantage of them,” she said.

Encouraging others

According to the National Center for Homeless Education, there were 231,305 public school children in Texas experiencing homelessness in the 2017-2018 school year. There have been at least 593 children and young adults who’ve experienced homelessness so far this year in Tarrant County, according to the Tarrant County Homeless Coalition.

The COVID-19 pandemic changed the image of the picturesque high school experience for students across the country. Students were introduced to virtual learning, proms were canceled and graduation ceremony plans were changed.

For Mogaka, she wants her fellow classmates to have the best senior year as possible. That’s one reason why she ran for senior class president. She hopes to help create activities that will allow them to enjoy and remember their senior year.

Hagman said Mogaka is an example for all students and has taken full advantage of what Lamar High School has to offer.

“We are very proud that she’s a Viking,” the principal said. “Imani is destined for great things.”

Even though Mogaka was shy as a young child, she loves to perform. She is a member of her high school’s choirs and Blue Curtain theater program. The teen always enjoyed singing with her family on road trips and decided to give performing at school a chance.

“Don’t let your fears stop you from what you want to do and having a great time,” she said.

Before the pandemic, the show choir would perform at nursing homes, elementary and middle schools.

Mogaka said performing in front of younger children and allowing them to realize they can also accomplish their dreams was a great impact for her.

“I love seeing smiles on people’s faces and just bringing them joy,” Mogaka said.

In April, the Texas Senate recognized Mogaka for her achievements.

“Imani Mogaka’s selection as Youth of the Year is a fitting tribute to her considerable success in academics and her proven leadership in her club and community, and she may indeed reflect with pride on this prestigious honor,” the resolution stated.

CORRECTION: Andy Hagman is the principal at Lamar High School in Arlington. His last name was misspelled in a previous version of this story. Corrected Jun 24, 2021